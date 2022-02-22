Senior Front-End Web Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a global FinTech Organization that specialises in Crypto Currency and is a Digital Bank is currently looking to hire a Senior Front-End Web Developer with extensive experience in Design and Programming to be a part of a fully distributed team that works 100% remotely.
Client Details
Our Client is a global FinTech Brand specializing in Crypto currency and Digital Banking.
Description
The successful candidate within the role will carry out the following:
- Translation of design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application
- Collaborating with the product designer to bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation
- Be involved on the both sides and define how the application looks as well as how it works
- Develop new user-facing features
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Ensure the technical feasibility of design, from a visual and experience standpoint
- Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
- Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholder
Profile
Skills required:
- Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
- Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS
- Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery
- Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as AngularJS,
- KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS etc.
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
- Basic knowledge of image authoring tools, to be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image.
- Familiarity with tools such as Figma and Lokalise is a plus
- Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Github
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them
- Excellent attention to detail
Other requirements:
- A dedicated workspace
- A reliable internet connection with the fastest speed possible in your area
- Devices and other essential equipment that meet minimal technical specifications
- Alignment with Our Values
Job Offer
110,000 USD per annum
About The Employer:
Global FinTech Brand