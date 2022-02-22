Senior Front-End Web Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Feb 22, 2022

Our client a global FinTech Organization that specialises in Crypto Currency and is a Digital Bank is currently looking to hire a Senior Front-End Web Developer with extensive experience in Design and Programming to be a part of a fully distributed team that works 100% remotely.

Client Details

Our Client is a global FinTech Brand specializing in Crypto currency and Digital Banking.

Description

The successful candidate within the role will carry out the following:

  • Translation of design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application
  • Collaborating with the product designer to bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation
  • Be involved on the both sides and define how the application looks as well as how it works
  • Develop new user-facing features
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Ensure the technical feasibility of design, from a visual and experience standpoint
  • Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
  • Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholder

Profile

Skills required:

  • Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
  • Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS
  • Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery
  • Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as AngularJS,
  • KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS etc.
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Basic knowledge of image authoring tools, to be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image.
  • Familiarity with tools such as Figma and Lokalise is a plus
  • Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Github
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them
  • Excellent attention to detail

Other requirements:

  • A dedicated workspace
  • A reliable internet connection with the fastest speed possible in your area
  • Devices and other essential equipment that meet minimal technical specifications
  • Alignment with Our Values

Job Offer

110,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech Brand

