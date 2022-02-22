Senior Front-End Web Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a global FinTech Organization that specialises in Crypto Currency and is a Digital Bank is currently looking to hire a Senior Front-End Web Developer with extensive experience in Design and Programming to be a part of a fully distributed team that works 100% remotely.

Client Details

Our Client is a global FinTech Brand specializing in Crypto currency and Digital Banking.

Description

The successful candidate within the role will carry out the following:

Translation of design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application

Collaborating with the product designer to bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation

Be involved on the both sides and define how the application looks as well as how it works

Develop new user-facing features

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Ensure the technical feasibility of design, from a visual and experience standpoint

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholder

Profile

Skills required:

Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS

Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery

Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as AngularJS,

KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS etc.

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Basic knowledge of image authoring tools, to be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image.

Familiarity with tools such as Figma and Lokalise is a plus

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Github

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them

Excellent attention to detail

Other requirements:

A dedicated workspace

A reliable internet connection with the fastest speed possible in your area

Devices and other essential equipment that meet minimal technical specifications

Alignment with Our Values

Job Offer

110,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech Brand

Learn more/Apply for this position