Senior Java Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Senior Java Developer whose core role will be to design and create new software modules, enhancements and features for its payment platform. You will have a lot of exposure to cryptography and payment technologies. This is a remote work friendly company, but they do encourage office days a couple of times a week to keep the team connected. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, a Degree in Programming, Computer Science or related IT discipline or sufficient experience – at least 6+ years’ Java and JEE/Spring with proficiency in at least 1 major database system – MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on the core platform backend.

Troubleshoot production problems related to existing software applications.

Research, design, develop, test, build and coordinate the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements.

Consult with Delivery and Project teams to identify application requirements.

Resolve problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements.

Participate in the development of software user manuals and technical reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12/Matric.

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field.

Experience/Skills –

6+ Years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.

Proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system – MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL.

Preferred Experience (or willingness to learn/explore):

Payment experience (EMV, PCI, ISO-8583, DUKPT).

Cryptography experience.

Android experience.

Angular experience.

Cloud experience (Any provider – the company runs on Azure).

Working with large data sets and high frequency read/writes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good at time management.

Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.

Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.

Flexible and adapts well to change.

Adept at research.

Not afraid to get creative and think outside the box.

Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects, and customers.

