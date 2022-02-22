Senior Python Software Engineer – Remote – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

One of South Africa’s leading ecommerce retailer is on the hunt for a Senior Python Software Engineer. They are the most innovative ecommerce retailers on the African continent focused on improving customer experience.
You will be required to design and build solutions to assist their business users, you will also be responsible for architect and design solutions.
If you are solutions-oriented, you have a can-do attitude and talented then this opportunity is for you, APPLY TODAY and expand your career in this fast-growing team
Experience:
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in a software development
- Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP
- MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached
- Docker, Kubernetes, Chef a plus
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3 a plus
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
Qualification:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
