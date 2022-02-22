Software Development Engineer

Our client develops electronic systems for the South African mining and industrial sector. They are situated in Randburg, and their core focus is the development of leading-edge technologies and products for application in environmentally and electrically harsh environments.
Opportunities exist for engineers who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.
Responsibilities:
The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:
- Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.
- Firmware development, coding and testing.
- System integration and debugging.
- Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.
Requirements:
- M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.
-
Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:
-
Linux application development
- Firmware development on custom embedded platforms
- Proficient in C++ / C programming
Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:
- Familiarity with ARM based platforms
- Familiarity with Databases / SQL
- Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies
- Familiarity with embedded systems
- Knowledge of Python / Bash
- Knowledge of Git / GCC
Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:
- Accountability & integrity.
- Initiative taker
Desired Skills:
- C
- C++
- Software Engineering
- Software Development
- Firmware Development
- Embedded Platforms
- Linux
- RTOS
- Linux based embedded systems
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree