Software Development Engineer

Feb 22, 2022

Our client develops electronic systems for the South African mining and industrial sector. They are situated in Randburg, and their core focus is the development of leading-edge technologies and products for application in environmentally and electrically harsh environments.

Opportunities exist for engineers who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.

Responsibilities:
The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:

  • Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.
  • Firmware development, coding and testing.
  • System integration and debugging.
  • Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.

Requirements:

  • M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.

  • Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:

  • Linux application development

  • Firmware development on custom embedded platforms
  • Proficient in C++ / C programming

Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:

  • Familiarity with ARM based platforms
  • Familiarity with Databases / SQL
  • Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies
  • Familiarity with embedded systems
  • Knowledge of Python / Bash
  • Knowledge of Git / GCC

Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:

  • Accountability & integrity.
  • Initiative taker

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C++
  • Software Engineering
  • Software Development
  • Firmware Development
  • Embedded Platforms
  • Linux
  • RTOS
  • Linux based embedded systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

