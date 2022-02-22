Solutions Architect (Nokia FlowOne) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Acts as a technical point of escalation for the team.

Assisting the service management layer with complex technical discussions.

Interacting with customers to facilitate change.

Providing Level 2 Support to customers – resolving technical issues / error messages.

Handling all customer issues including troubleshooting and providing feedback to the customer.

Supporting customers per the details contained in the customer support and maintenance contracts.

Maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Guiding and mentoring team members.

Ensuring compliance with SLAs and OLAs.

Overseeing product installations according to internal procedures.

Ensuring adherence to defined processes and procedures.

Ensuring knowledge is maintained and industry trends are tracked.

Escalating opportunities and/or issues according to established procedure.

Consulting with customers on application and system sizing, performance requirements, application installation and deployment.

Developing and maintaining documentation, standards, processes and procedures.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology; Computer Science, Engineering

ITIL accreditation will be an advantage

Relevant Skills / Experience:

7 – 10 years of work experience in the software industry or related fields.

Extensive experience with Nokia FlowOne is essential.

Solid knowledge of Telecommunication environments and customer services procedures.

Experience in Incident Management.

Leadership skills to influence and gain cooperation of others.

Able to communicate effectively to convey and clarify information.

Basic understanding of client requirements and product implementation.

Solid understanding of complex software system architecture and operation.

Customer facing skill to perform on-site support for customers who have purchased the services.

Subject matter expert in an area of operation support, billing system and other technical areas e.g. Oracle database, RedHat Linux or Unix OS, etc.

AWS and knowledge of cloud technologies will be an advantage.

