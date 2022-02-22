Test Analyst

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology

An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.

5 years tester experience.

3 years test analyst experience.

4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.

Experience with test automation tools.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

istqb

iseb

SDLC

regression

Regression Testing

Automation

automation testing

UML

Javascript

Jira

Quality Centre

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Experienced Intermediate Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a completed ISEB/ISTQB Certification.

Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape.

