Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
- An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.
- 5 years tester experience.
- 3 years test analyst experience.
- 4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Experience with test automation tools.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.
Desired Skills:
- istqb
- iseb
- SDLC
- regression
- Regression Testing
- Automation
- automation testing
- UML
- Javascript
- Jira
- Quality Centre
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Experienced Intermediate Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a completed ISEB/ISTQB Certification.
Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape.