Test Analyst

Feb 22, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology
  • An ISEB or ISTQB qualification.
  • 5 years tester experience.
  • 3 years test analyst experience.
  • 4 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy or Javascript.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira ot Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

  • istqb
  • iseb
  • SDLC
  • regression
  • Regression Testing
  • Automation
  • automation testing
  • UML
  • Javascript
  • Jira
  • Quality Centre

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Experienced Intermediate Test Analyst needed in Cape Town, with a completed ISEB/ISTQB Certification.

Although the position is remote, employees are required to reside in the Western Cape.

Learn more/Apply for this position