Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
1 x technical Test analyst – Will be responsible for writing test cases and executing manual (and potentially automation) testing as per the outcome of the development. Experience in back-end testing is critical in this role.
Competencies
Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment
Innovative thinking
Attention to detail
Ability to perform well under pressure
Sound decision-making skills
Strong planning and organising skills
Contributing to team success
Building relationships
Attributes
Positive, enthusiastic attitude
Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
Professional work standards
Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
Is accountable for own actions
Honesty, integrity and respect
Desired Skills:
- test analyst
- back end
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric