Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

1 x technical Test analyst – Will be responsible for writing test cases and executing manual (and potentially automation) testing as per the outcome of the development. Experience in back-end testing is critical in this role.

Competencies

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment

Innovative thinking

Attention to detail

Ability to perform well under pressure

Sound decision-making skills

Strong planning and organising skills

Contributing to team success

Building relationships

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

Desired Skills:

test analyst

back end

Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

