Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) – R1896 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for an experienced Tester and Test Automation specialist with experience in Java and AWS.
This is a long-term fixed contract until Dec 2024 (Renewable annually thereafter)
- Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.
- Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.
- Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.
- Reporting on Test Results.
- Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.
- Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.
- Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test cases creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation
Minimum Requirements
- 5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation
- 8+ years’ Experience in Testing
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Java and AWS knowledge (advantageous
- Strong hands-on experience with
- Core Java
- Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)
- Selenium Framework
- Selenium Box
- Cucumber
- Gerkins
- Junit
- Rest-assured
- Mocking
- Maven
- JSON
- Docker
- API and GUI level testing
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Security and Reliability Testing.
- Performance Testing.
- Project management and Test tools used:
- JIRA
- XRay
- Confluence
- Jenkins
- Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing.
- Static and Dynamic analysis.
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.
- Defect workflow adherence.
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies.