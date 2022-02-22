Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) – R1896 at Mediro ICT

Feb 22, 2022

We are looking for an experienced Tester and Test Automation specialist with experience in Java and AWS.

This is a long-term fixed contract until Dec 2024 (Renewable annually thereafter)

  • Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.
  • Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.
  • Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.
  • Reporting on Test Results.
  • Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.
  • Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.
  • Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Plan, organize and support test cases creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
  • Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation

Minimum Requirements

  • 5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation
  • 8+ years’ Experience in Testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Java and AWS knowledge (advantageous
  • Strong hands-on experience with
  1. Core Java
  2. Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)
  3. Selenium Framework
  4. Selenium Box
  5. Cucumber
  6. Gerkins
  7. Junit
  8. Rest-assured
  9. Mocking
  10. Maven
  11. JSON
  12. Docker
  13. API and GUI level testing
  • Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Project management and Test tools used:
  1. JIRA
  2. XRay
  3. Confluence
  4. Jenkins
  • Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Maintainability Testing.
  • Portability Testing.
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.

