Test Analyst Engineer in Test (SDET) – R1896 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for an experienced Tester and Test Automation specialist with experience in Java and AWS.

This is a long-term fixed contract until Dec 2024 (Renewable annually thereafter)

Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.

Ability to analyse processes from start to finish.

Communication with Developers, Architect and Product Owners.

Reporting on Test Results.

Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.

Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.

Defining and implementing test plans on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test cases creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Product Owners.

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments.

Risk Identification, Assessment and Mitigation

Minimum Requirements

5+ years’ Experience in Test Automation

8+ years’ Experience in Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Java and AWS knowledge (advantageous

Strong hands-on experience with

Core Java Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML) Selenium Framework Selenium Box Cucumber Gerkins Junit Rest-assured Mocking Maven JSON Docker API and GUI level testing

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Project management and Test tools used:

JIRA XRay Confluence Jenkins

Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

