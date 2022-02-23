BI Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN usable, elegant, practical and scalable tech solutions to support the needs of client facing teams as the next BI Business Analyst sought by fast-paced innovative Investment Firm to join its Client Servicing Domain division. Your role will also entail documenting underlying client reporting solutions, conducting feasibility studies, business cases & risk assessments, writing proposals and creating functional requirements for new and changes to existing solutions. You will also provide insight to business problems and assist the Domain with implementing long-term reporting solutions. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable BComm/B.Bus.Sci Degree or similar with strong academic performance, 5 years’ in a BA role preferably within Asset Management, strong T-SQL skills, solid understanding of Asset Management & Client Reporting processes, understands how applications are constructed and knows how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems.

DUTIES:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Liaise with domain stakeholders to determine effective solutions to meet business requirements.

Design usable, elegant, practical, and scalable solutions to meet business needs.

Conduct Joint Application Development (JAD) sessions with Developers, business users or Testers.

Document system solutions (e.g., process flows, requirements, and functional specifications).

Plan and manage implementation of client reporting solutions.

Train and facilitate end user adoption of client reporting solutions.

Manage business expectations and proactively mitigate any risks of production releases by conducting impact analysis, User Acceptance Testing, Software Testing, and relevant user training.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to ascertain value added and address any post-release issues.

Support team members in achieving delivery objectives.

Help with domain quality and performance continuous improvement efforts.

Collaborate and interact with business users, Business Analysts, Testers and Developers to understand business solutions.

Design and coordinate IT and Business testing.

Maintain the backlog and coordinate sprint planning.

Maintain production solutions and provide timely resolution of production support logs.

Proactively understand why production support is happening and its impact on business processes.

Provide technical and business support to users at critical business periods.

Determine the importance and priority of problems and requests raised.

Coordinate and manage production defects to closure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BComm / B.Bus.Science Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification with strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Business Analysis role, preferably in Asset Management.

Sound understanding of Asset Management and Client Reporting processes.

Require a good understanding of –

Asset Management Business

System Development Life Cycle / SCRUM methodology

Release Processes and IT environments

Testing Methodology T-SQL skills. Understands how applications are constructed. You know how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems. You are passionate about great software and have an appreciation for sustainable solutions.



ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Ability to analyse complex problems spanning multiple areas/system.

Conscientiousness.

Driven to implement efficiencies.

Ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

Determined and persistent / ability to perform well under pressure.

Self-motivated.

Able to manage personal workload and delivery expectations.

Flexible approach to working hours.

Can work effectively as part of a team.

Good communication and coordination skills.

Accepts responsibility for all tasks done.

Flexible, energetic, trustworthy, organised, self-disciplined.

Independent thinker.

Attention to detail.

Comfortable with change.

Ability to lead a team effectively.

COMMENTS:

