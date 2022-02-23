C# Senior Software Developer – Johannesburg – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the enterprise companies based in Johannesburg working on building solutions for global challenges.

You closely with Business Analysts, other developers, project manager and testers and

occasionally end-users. You will be required to Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

You will also be involved in refining those policies and procedures to ensure best performance and quality of applications and also ensure that all code checked into source control is compiling and properly tested.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5+ years’ experience

Azure

GCP

AWS

Scrum

Kanban

.NET MVC

WebApi

React

Vue

Github

Reference Number for this position is FM54522 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

