CRM Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DRIVE project execution, deliverables and adoption of Client Relations Management (CRM) solutions as the next CRM Business Analyst sought by a reputable Investment Firm. Your role will also entail managing, configuring and supporting the CRM Sales and Customer Service applications while overseeing the entire CRM application ensuring to adhere to best practice in maintaining quality data. You will also train and support institutional business stakeholders. You will require a suitable BComm/B.Bus.Sci Degree or similar with strong academic performance, 3 years’ in a BA role preferably within Asset Management, understand how CRM applications are constructed, solid understanding of Asset Management Business, CRM Sales & Customer Services applications, Microsoft Power Platform, knows how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems and has experience analysing data to drive strategy and results.

DUTIES:

Liaise with all stakeholders to determine effective CRM solutions to meet business requirements.

Conduct Joint Application Development (JAD) sessions with Developers, business users or Testers.

Analyse, design, and implement CRM enhancements and initiatives.

Design and test CRM enhancements, including updates and bug fixes; coordinate User Acceptance, Regression, and Integration Testing; make changes and corrections, as needed.

Coordinate changes to CRM database entities, screens, views, forms, workflows, reports, and dashboards.

Support CRM applications, Microsoft Outlook, CRM Mobile app, and SharePoint Online integration.

Ensure data quality standards are followed, including the removal/merging of duplicate records.

Maintain CRM backlog and Jira logs to adhere with governance requirements.

Update users, security profiles, access rights and manage licenses for users.

Work directly with CRM Developers and Testers to incorporate new functionality.

Develop training materials and lead training sessions for key and end users.

Train and facilitate end user adoption of CRM solutions.

Manage business expectations and proactively mitigate any risks of production releases by conducting impact analysis, User Acceptance Testing, Software Testing, and relevant user training.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to ascertain value added and address any post-release issues.

Assist with other key initiatives and other related IT projects.

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BComm / B.Bus.Science Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification with strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Business Analysis role, preferably in Asset Management.

Sound understanding of Asset Management and Client Reporting processes.

Understands how CRM applications are constructed.

Structuring tests and testing interfaces and integrated systems.

Analysing complex problems spanning multiple areas/systems.

Experience analysing data to drive strategy and results.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, specifically, Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams and PowerPoint.

Development experience ideal, but not required.

Requires a good understanding of –

Asset Management Business

CRM Sales and Customer Service applications

Microsoft Power Platform preferred

System Development Life Cycle / SCRUM methodology

Release Processes and IT environments

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about great software.

Excellent oral, written and customer relationship management skills.

Ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Detailed oriented.

Strong willingness to take on new challenges, learn, and grow.

Able to work in a fast-paced, team environment.

Exceptional time management, organisational skills, and ability to manage multiple deadlines at a time.

Demonstrated ability to achieve results by working in both a team environment and independently.

Driven to implement efficiencies.

Independent thinker.

