Data Analyst – Tokai CT

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team in Tokai, Cape Town.
The purpose of the role is to provide support to the Business Development and Marketing team through data analysis to identify opportunities, track corporate position and new product selections for sourcing from either affiliates or third parties.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Research & business case development
- Analyse IQVIA data with a view to identifying growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market in South Africa and market shifts based on company Therapeutic Analysis
- Review New Product viability through management and updating of LRP
- Track NPL progress post-launch through annual MAT reporting
- Using various data sets, accurately compile business cases to analyse viable opportunities for PRC submission
- Attend to any other research as required by the business development and marketing unit
Financial modelling
- Calculate Net Present Values (NPV’s) for new products or projects
- Calculate break-even points for projects
- Calculate % gross profit for new products and / or projects
- Provide potential suppliers and vendors with a three-year non-binding forecast and propose a future selling price
- Assist the business development unit to develop and build financial models and / or templates in order to compare two or more scenarios
- Attend to any other financial modelling as required by the business development unit
Database management
- Build and maintain a patent expiry database
- Build and maintain a product source / availability database
- Keep records of all proposals, models and outcomes with regard to business development activities
General
- Perform any other duties as requested
REQUIREMENTS:
- BCom or BBusSci degree with a focus on financial projections and statistical analysis
- Minimum of two years related working experience
- Proven track record of attention to detail and numerical acumen
Desired Skills:
- data analyst
- research
- business case development
- financial modelling
- database management
- financial projections
- statistical analysis