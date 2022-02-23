Data Analyst – Tokai CT

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team in Tokai, Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to provide support to the Business Development and Marketing team through data analysis to identify opportunities, track corporate position and new product selections for sourcing from either affiliates or third parties.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Research & business case development

Analyse IQVIA data with a view to identifying growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical market in South Africa and market shifts based on company Therapeutic Analysis

Review New Product viability through management and updating of LRP

Track NPL progress post-launch through annual MAT reporting

Using various data sets, accurately compile business cases to analyse viable opportunities for PRC submission

Attend to any other research as required by the business development and marketing unit

Financial modelling

Calculate Net Present Values (NPV’s) for new products or projects

Calculate break-even points for projects

Calculate % gross profit for new products and / or projects

Provide potential suppliers and vendors with a three-year non-binding forecast and propose a future selling price

Assist the business development unit to develop and build financial models and / or templates in order to compare two or more scenarios

Attend to any other financial modelling as required by the business development unit

Database management

Build and maintain a patent expiry database

Build and maintain a product source / availability database

Keep records of all proposals, models and outcomes with regard to business development activities

General

Perform any other duties as requested

REQUIREMENTS:

BCom or BBusSci degree with a focus on financial projections and statistical analysis

Minimum of two years related working experience

Proven track record of attention to detail and numerical acumen

Desired Skills:

data analyst

research

business case development

financial modelling

database management

financial projections

statistical analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position