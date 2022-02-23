Fixed term Business Analyst -Unit Trust Industry E at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Candidates must be available immediately
Our client is contracted to provide project management and business analyst services to a large investment manager based in Johannesburg to execute on a system upgrade project on their Unit Trust business.
The client is looking to appoint 2 business analysts to join the project team in mid-February so only candidates who are AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY should apply.
Responsibilities
- Document existing processes as is, and documenting and defining the new processes based on the new system
- Assist in identifying and establishing business rules for the new operating model
- Assist in identifying processes and methodologies that will create efficiencies and realize benefits from the new system
- Work with the system vendor’s team to ensure that integration points, data and business rules are seamlessly brought into the new environment
- Assisting the programme manager with artifacts, data migration plans, testing cases etc
Criteria for consideration
- Available immediately
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Financial Services but Unit Trust Industry Knowledge is essential
- Knowledge of the Silica system will be given preference
- Experience in business process optimisation, process design and documentation
Additional information
- The team will work a combination of remotely and onsite
- Project will initially run to end of December 2022
- Employment will take the form of a fixed term contract, with 1 months’ notice by either party
