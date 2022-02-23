Front End Developer (Angular) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

YOUR exceptional eye for visual design is sought by a dynamic UK-based Property Service Provider seeking a passionate Front End Developer with strong Angular ability. Your role will entail developing their bespoke internal systems which is comprised of a contact and content management system with intelligent matching, report generation, document generation, media management, task scheduler and portal feeds. You will be working on replacing the current desktop application with a new responsive application hosted on Azure App Service. You must possess a relevant Undergrad Degree with 3-5 years’ Front End experience in a commercial software environment, be familiar writing Unit Tests using the Angular framework. You will be working with Visual Studio Code, Angular 13, TypeScript 4 etc. The successful candidate will also have the ability to troubleshoot and find alternative solutions if needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Undergraduate Degree (at least 2:1) in a relevant discipline.

At least 3-5 years’ experience of front-end development in a commercial software environment.

Angular: 2 years or more commercial experience.

Comfortable working with APIs, both internal REST API and other external APIs.

TypeScript 4.

TDD.

OOP.

Experience with Agile / Scrum software development processes and tools.

Advantageous –

Version Control (GIT).

Postman.

Karma.

Jasmine.

Cypress.

Azure DevOps.

Experience in the Real Estate Agency market or Property sector.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent spoken and written English are required.

Quick learner, flexible and proactive.

A can-do attitude.

