A well-established company is recruiting for a
FRONT-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER
SUNNINGHILL
Purpose of the role:
An exhilarating challenge for a Front-end Software Engineer become available at our company for an innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, with an office in San Francisco which has a reputation as being a leader and champion of service excellence over the last decade.
About the Role
We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. The company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.
What you will be doing?
- Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.
- Design, build and maintain usable web applications.
- Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.
- Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
What you will need?
- At least 5 years’ work experience in front end development
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.
- At least 2 to 3 years’ experience the following:
- React
- React Hooks
- TypeScript
- Redux
- Styled Components
- Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
- Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
- Innovative at the core
- Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.
Desired Skills:
- front-end
- front end
- react