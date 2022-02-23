Front-end software Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

FRONT-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

An exhilarating challenge for a Front-end Software Engineer become available at our company for an innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, with an office in San Francisco which has a reputation as being a leader and champion of service excellence over the last decade.

About the Role

We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. The company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

What you will be doing?

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

What you will need?

At least 5 years’ work experience in front end development

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.

At least 2 to 3 years’ experience the following:

React

React Hooks

TypeScript

Redux

Styled Components

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core

Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Desired Skills:

front-end

front end

react

Learn more/Apply for this position