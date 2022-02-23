Integration Developer

If you are looking to build your retail experience, this role is for you.

As a Senior Integration Developer, you’ll be working on the development of warehouse management systems and other software applications. You will be responsible for integrating with external data sources such as ERP systems, HR/Payroll platforms, financial transaction processing solutions, and many others.

Requirements:

Azure DevOps

Openshift and Kafka experience for Integration development between the Warehouse Management System (Manhattan WMOS)

Merchandise Stock ERP system (JDA PMM)

VTek (Online Platform)

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Experience developing web applications and/or mobile apps a plus.

Must have 3+ years of experience in Java development

Must have worked with Spring Framework and JEE (Java Enterprise Edition) Web Application Development.

Desired Skills:

Azure DevOps

Openshift

Kafta

Manhattan

Warehouse Management System

Merchandise Stock

ERP System

JDA

PMM

VTek

Online Platform

Java

Spring

JEE

Java Enterprise Edition

Web Application

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

