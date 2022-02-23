Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Remote – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join this Fintech Firm is looking to onboard a Intermediate C# Developer who will provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. The role involves using both .Net Framework and .Net Core depending on the application.

You must have Test Driven Development (TDD). You will be working in a small, highly productive team with exceptional Developers.

Requirements:

Intermediate C# Backend Developer

C#

.Net

.Net Core

RESTful APIs

SQL

Redis

TDD

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54628 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

