IT Administrator

12 months extendable contract

Qualifications / Experience:

Grade 12 or higher

4 years + experience in IT Administration including:

Software Licences

IT Hardware Asset Registers

Mobile Phone Asset Registers

Purchase Order generation / Invoicing and payment authorisations

Duties and Responsibilities:

IT Administration

Software Licence Asset Register for ± 400 end-users

IT Hardware Asset Registers for ± 400 end-users

Mobile Phone Asset Registers for ± 400 end-users

Purchase Order generation / Invoicing and payment authorisations for ± 75 suppliers

Personal Characteristics:

Fast, friendly, efficient and correct IT Administration abilities

Ability to communicate well (verbal and written) at all levels

Corporate demeanour

Excellent team player

Desired Skills:

IT Administration

IT Hardware

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

