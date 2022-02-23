IT Administrator at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a leading International Banking Institution, is currently seeking a highly qualified Information Technology Administrator, skilled in Networking to ensure all IT related areas are fully functional and operational. Position based in Johannesburg.

Client Details

Our client an International Leading Banking Corporation consists of a diversified team that focuses on building and developing relations with both domestic and foreign enterprises.

Description

Responsibilities:

Ensure all software and purchased systems are licensed correctly

Ensure all local regulatory systems are functioning correctly by testing the systems on a regular basis for possible gaps, breaches or improvements

Ensure that all change requests are completed correctly and timeously

Ensure that all ITSM special projects are completed according to guidelines provided by fully documenting the project requirements, life cycle, regular feedback to all relevant stakeholders and immediate escalation of any issues which could impact the project progress

Ensure all system fixes, upgrades and patches are correctly allocated by following the change management process

Explore, evaluate and use appropriate tools and techniques to analyse different data sources related to other regulatory systems

Explore and evaluate branch manual processes and investigate option to improve efficiency through alternative options or automation

Explore and evaluate options to ensure data used for management reporting and/or critical decision making is accurate and can be produced in a timeous and efficient method

Ensure all server backups are running correctly and accessible to ensure continuity

To ensure the branch is able to fulfil clearing bank requirements and obligations timeously

To ensure all business continuity management are addressed and regular testing is conducted for all critical systems

Compile a business continuity plan and disaster recovery test plan

Ensure all critical systems are correctly identified and provided for in business continuity management planning

Conduct annual business impact analysis per department

Profile

Skills / Qualifications Required:

Matric – essential

Degree in Computer Science or related fields

Minimum 4 – 5 years experience as IT Administrator (preferably in a senior role)

Experience working in a banking environment would be ideal

Experience in It Support Desk

Experience in Hardware and Networking

Experience in Windowsever

Cisco – (Cisco certifications: CCNA/CCIE/CCNP, Huawei Certifications: HCIE/HCNA) – non-negotiable

Huawei certification – non-negotiable

Knowledge required:

Management and maintenance in: Hardware, Software, and Networking

Project management

Business and systems analysis

IT Support and services

Cyber security

Risk Management

Local regulatory compliance

Business continuity management

Additional skills required:

Analytical skills

Organisational and time management skills

Leadership skills and ability to work in a team

Communication skills

Must be reliable, honest and result driven

Strong customer centricity skills

Committed and resilient

Job Offer

R520 000 – R720 000 per annum

About The Employer:

International Banking Institution

Learn more/Apply for this position