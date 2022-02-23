IT Administrator at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a leading International Banking Institution, is currently seeking a highly qualified Information Technology Administrator, skilled in Networking to ensure all IT related areas are fully functional and operational. Position based in Johannesburg.
Client Details
Our client an International Leading Banking Corporation consists of a diversified team that focuses on building and developing relations with both domestic and foreign enterprises.
Description
Responsibilities:
- Ensure all software and purchased systems are licensed correctly
- Ensure all local regulatory systems are functioning correctly by testing the systems on a regular basis for possible gaps, breaches or improvements
- Ensure that all change requests are completed correctly and timeously
- Ensure that all ITSM special projects are completed according to guidelines provided by fully documenting the project requirements, life cycle, regular feedback to all relevant stakeholders and immediate escalation of any issues which could impact the project progress
- Ensure all system fixes, upgrades and patches are correctly allocated by following the change management process
- Explore, evaluate and use appropriate tools and techniques to analyse different data sources related to other regulatory systems
- Explore and evaluate branch manual processes and investigate option to improve efficiency through alternative options or automation
- Explore and evaluate options to ensure data used for management reporting and/or critical decision making is accurate and can be produced in a timeous and efficient method
- Ensure all server backups are running correctly and accessible to ensure continuity
- To ensure the branch is able to fulfil clearing bank requirements and obligations timeously
- To ensure all business continuity management are addressed and regular testing is conducted for all critical systems
- Compile a business continuity plan and disaster recovery test plan
- Ensure all critical systems are correctly identified and provided for in business continuity management planning
- Conduct annual business impact analysis per department
Profile
Skills / Qualifications Required:
- Matric – essential
- Degree in Computer Science or related fields
- Minimum 4 – 5 years experience as IT Administrator (preferably in a senior role)
- Experience working in a banking environment would be ideal
- Experience in It Support Desk
- Experience in Hardware and Networking
- Experience in Windowsever
- Cisco – (Cisco certifications: CCNA/CCIE/CCNP, Huawei Certifications: HCIE/HCNA) – non-negotiable
- Huawei certification – non-negotiable
Knowledge required:
- Management and maintenance in: Hardware, Software, and Networking
- Project management
- Business and systems analysis
- IT Support and services
- Cyber security
- Risk Management
- Local regulatory compliance
- Business continuity management
Additional skills required:
- Analytical skills
- Organisational and time management skills
- Leadership skills and ability to work in a team
- Communication skills
- Must be reliable, honest and result driven
- Strong customer centricity skills
- Committed and resilient
Job Offer
R520 000 – R720 000 per annum
About The Employer:
International Banking Institution