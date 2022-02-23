Junior Embedded Software Engineer

Vacant positions available in Centurion and Cape Town for B Eng & M Eng Computer and Electronic Engineering graduates with a strong interest in embedded system product development.

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Embedded systems and embedded software development exposure.

Embedded programming (C/C++) exposure.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Experience in the following will be an advantage:

Scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python).

Assembler experience.

Multi-threaded programming.

Development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).

Designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies.

Experience with Linux kernel development.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL).

Desired Skills:

Embedded Systems

Embedded Software Development

C

C++

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position