Junior Embedded Software Engineer

Vacant positions available in Centurion and Cape Town for B Eng & M Eng Computer and Electronic Engineering graduates with a strong interest in embedded system product development.
Responsibilities:
Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.
Requirements:
- Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science.
- Embedded systems and embedded software development exposure.
- Embedded programming (C/C++) exposure.
- Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.
- Strong oral and written communication skills are required.
Experience in the following will be an advantage:
- Scripting languages (e.g. bash, Bourne shell, Python).
- Assembler experience.
- Multi-threaded programming.
- Development and debugging on a Linux platform (GCC/G++, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools).
- Designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals.
- Knowledge of network protocols.
- Knowledge of virtualization technologies.
- Experience with Linux kernel development.
- Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g. IPsec, SSL).
Desired Skills:
- Embedded Systems
- Embedded Software Development
- C
- C++
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree