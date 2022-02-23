Mobile Application Developer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

MOBILE APP DEVELOPER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

We are looking for a React Native Developer, to assist in creating beautiful, performant mobile apps on iOS and Android that will give their customers a first-class mobile experience. The successful incumbent will be responsible for architecting and building these applications, as well as collaborating closely with the web and server teams responsible for the other layers of our product suite.

What you will be doing?

Architect, build and maintain excellent React Native applications with clean code.

Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Implement clean, modern, smooth animations and transitions that provide an excellent user experience.

Integrate API’s.

Write unit and integration tests.

Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native applications.

Working independently as well as within a team, taking a project from concept to completion.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.

Building user interfaces based on Android & IOS UI standards.

What you will need?

Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology Management or relevant disciplines.

Excellent knowledge of IOS and Android.

1+ years of professional experience working with React Native.

1 + Java experience.

3+ years of JavaScript.

2 + Objective-C or Swift.

4+ years of professional software development experience.

Nice to have Video and Data Streaming to mobile app.

Ability to create and maintain continuous integration and delivery of mobile applications.

A positive mindset and can-do attitude.

Forensic attention to detail.

English Skills (ability to effectively communicate via written and spoken English).

You work well within a remote and in office team environment.

A track record of successful mobile applications for which you were responsible for or part of a team responsible to deliver.

Desired Skills:

mobile application

developer

