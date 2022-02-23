MuleSoft Developer at Liberty Group

Job Description Print Preview
Purpose
To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and enable the design, creation, development, documentation & testing of [URL Removed] Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer SciencesAdditional Minimum Qualifications
Mulesoft Developer Certified
Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist levelOutputs
- MuleSoft Development
- Technical Lead for team of developers
- Analysis/Design of MuleSoft new work coming in
- Standby
- MuleSoft 4 current certification
- Architecture in implementing Mulesoft APIs
- Mulesoft connectors
- Seniority in team
- Technical lead experience
Desired Skills:
- MuleSoft
- API
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
