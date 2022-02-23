MuleSoft Developer at Liberty Group

Purpose

To provide advice and support in area of specialisation and enable the design, creation, development, documentation & testing of [URL Removed] Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer SciencesAdditional Minimum Qualifications

Mulesoft Developer Certified

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist levelOutputs

MuleSoft Development

Technical Lead for team of developers

Analysis/Design of MuleSoft new work coming in

Standby

Minimum Experience

MuleSoft 4 current certification

Architecture in implementing Mulesoft APIs

Mulesoft connectors

Seniority in team

Technical lead experience

Desired Skills:

MuleSoft

API

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Liberty Group Limited is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. In compliance with the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and the group’s Transformation Strategy, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards the achievement of equitable demographic representation of our workforce profile and add to the diversity of the organisation.

Learn more/Apply for this position