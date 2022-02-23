Principles Solutions Architect – Remote – R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be developing in-depth analysis of problems and proposes solutions. You will be helping the business development team in formulating a strategy to improve and help the adoption of the company’s solutions. You will be responsible for guiding customers and developing teams to ensure success in building and migrating applications. You will also be capturing and sharing best-practice knowledge with the entire business.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C#

.Net Core

Angular 5

Js

React

TypeScript

C#

Azure

Agile methodologies

Reference Number for this position is FM50343 which is a Permanent position based in Remotely offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

