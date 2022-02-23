Senior C# Developer – Sandton/ REMOTE – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of SA’s leading product shops is eager to onboard a Senior C# Developer to join their high-powered team of erudite Developers!
Expect to collaborate with a team as they architect and develop a performance diagnostics solution, embedding contextual data analytics and automated data storytelling.
If gaining expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Stimulation Science and Business Intelligence, sounds enticing, then don’t delay – Apply now.
Requirements:
- 6+ years’ experience in C# Development, of which 2 years have been in a Senior role
- Expertise in .Net Core, JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular / React and Azure
- Python experience (advantageous)
- IT related Qualification with distinctions in Mathematics (advantageous)
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ BSc Degree
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- .Net Core
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
