Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg/ Semi-remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This non-profit, anchor partner in a breakthrough platform is looking to onboard an exceptional Senior C# Software Developer to joint their highly skilled team.
You will be involved in building a ground-breaking, scalable, future-fit technology platform – ultimately using the power of big data to change lives!
So, if a culture of teamwork, openness and collaboration excites you, then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- IT related degree
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer certification
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
- Azure
- AWS
- Azure DevOps
- GCP
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- Jenkins
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- React
- Vue
- Git
- Agile
- Scrum
- Kanban
Reference Number for this position is TRA54522 which is a permanent, Johannesburg/ Semi-remote based position, offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree