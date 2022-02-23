Senior C# Software Developer – Johannesburg/ Semi-remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This non-profit, anchor partner in a breakthrough platform is looking to onboard an exceptional Senior C# Software Developer to joint their highly skilled team.

You will be involved in building a ground-breaking, scalable, future-fit technology platform – ultimately using the power of big data to change lives!

So, if a culture of teamwork, openness and collaboration excites you, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

IT related degree

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer certification

C#

.Net

SQL

Azure

AWS

Azure DevOps

GCP

Microsoft Visual Studio

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes

React

Vue

Git

Agile

Scrum

Kanban

Reference Number for this position is TRA54522 which is a permanent, Johannesburg/ Semi-remote based position, offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

