Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape – R550 per hour – 6-month contract at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-paced digital marketing agency in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who’s able to develop key projects from inception to completion (independently).

Apart from joining this dynamic team, who, might we add, have a staggering list of large corporate clients… you’ll be working on exciting projects of which include platform development, mobile apps, websites, intranet development, advertising and social media – all built with the latest technology!

It doesn’t take much to recognise a stirring opportunity. Don’t let pass you by. Apply today!

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

Angular

C# (MVC, Web API2)

.Net Core

Good working knowledge of Relational databases

SQL 2008 +

Visual Studio 2013 +

Source Control (TFS and GIT)

You’ve worked with 3rd party API’s – Google, Facebook, etc.

You’ve worked with service buses (RabbitMQ)

Understanding of design patterns and principles

Working with DI containers and inversion of control

Microservices Architecture

Designing and building REST API’s

MySQL, Postgress

Familiar with Apache Cardova style mobile development

Exposure to Native android development

Qualifications:

IT related degree

Reference Number for this position is TRA53856 which is a 6-month contract position based in Western Cape, Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R550 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Angular

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position