Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape – R550 per hour – 6-month contract at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 23, 2022

This fast-paced digital marketing agency in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is looking to onboard a Senior .Net Developer who’s able to develop key projects from inception to completion (independently).

Apart from joining this dynamic team, who, might we add, have a staggering list of large corporate clients… you’ll be working on exciting projects of which include platform development, mobile apps, websites, intranet development, advertising and social media – all built with the latest technology!

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience
  • Angular
  • C# (MVC, Web API2)
  • .Net Core
  • Good working knowledge of Relational databases
  • SQL 2008 +
  • Visual Studio 2013 +
  • Source Control (TFS and GIT)
  • You’ve worked with 3rd party API’s – Google, Facebook, etc.
  • You’ve worked with service buses (RabbitMQ)
  • Understanding of design patterns and principles
  • Working with DI containers and inversion of control
  • Microservices Architecture
  • Designing and building REST API’s
  • MySQL, Postgress
  • Familiar with Apache Cardova style mobile development
  • Exposure to Native android development

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree

Reference Number for this position is TRA53856 which is a 6-month contract position based in Western Cape, Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R550 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • .Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

