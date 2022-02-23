Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a Microsoft Gold partner with proudly South African roots, specialising in product development, digital transformation consulting and the design, development, and deployment of enterprise solutions to various international clients.

Requirements:

Development of web-based applications using HTML5, CSS and AngularJS

Building Nodejs or .NET based Web API’s

Learning and starting to development MVC based web front ends

Using cross platform technologies, build mobile applications

Interacting with clients about requirements and providing estimates to the sales team

Post-sales support and software development

Problem documentation and solution shaping

Proven troubleshooting methodology, must be able to troubleshoot problems on site with little outside assistance

Ability to form customer relationships and communicate clearly to customers

Interface and communicate with other team members

Ability to use knowledge base resources to resolve problems

Correct attitude towards their work and colleagues

Self-improvement is an important aspect for growth to next grade

Ability to write condition reports and or customer correspondence in written format

Be prepared to perform overtime work and after-hours support from time to time as project load demands in our growing business unit

Be prepared to mentor and other developers as part of your role

Obtain one Microsoft development certification per year and one none-Microsoft based course, certificate or diploma of attendance

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

