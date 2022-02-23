Service Desk Technician (x3) at Sentech SOC LTD

IT Division invites applications from experienced and qualified IT Service Desk Technician to join the vibrant team in providing desktop support to end users for period of one year.

The prospective applicant should have the following:

A diploma/degree in IT or relevant field

IT support certificates (A+ and network+)

ITIL foundation an added advantage

At least one year Desktop Support Experience.

The job responsibilities include the following:

Answer Helpdesk telephone calls and assist users online as per SLA

Log calls and changes on the Helpdesk system

Record customer requirements according to SLA’s and ensure that such requirements are met.

Fulfil customer requirements as per SLA

Provide input and identify initiatives to keep above average customer services

Prepare and report on customer surveys, User satisfaction levels and feedback as per set standards

Ensure that all PC equipment is cleaned of viruses to comply with Sentech IT Security Policies & procedures.

Log and update calls and make changes on the Helpdesk management system.

Installed and upgrade software and hardware as per end user standards

Documented outcome of calls and updated installation and configuration procedures for reporting purposes.

Logged and reported monthly password resets for security and compliance purposes.

Monitored printers to make sure that all users can print.

Provide ad-hoc coaching on a one-on-one and escalate training requirements where necessary.

Keep up to date with the latest information communication technology to ensure that the end users are working effectively.

Behaviour Characteristics:

adaptability

Attention to detail

Stress management

Functional Competencies:

Information Management

Organisational understanding

Procurement

Risk management

Core Competencies:

Communication Skills

Accountability

Customer/Client service support

Communication Skills

Team Work

Emotional Intelligence

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 04 March 2022.

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation.

People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Customer Service

Teamwork

Accountability

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position