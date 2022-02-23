Software Developer/Team Lead (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Micro-payment Processing Service Provider seeks the strong leadership of a strategic-thinking Software Developer/Team Lead to join its Joburg team. Your core role will be to provide technical solutions, coaching & mentorship while implementing good development practices and processes, ensuring high standards of software quality is maintained. The successful candidate must have at least 4 years’ experience in a similar role with Must-Have experience in the card industry as a Dev, demonstrated team leadership ability and your tech toolset should include the following – .Net, ASP.NET Security, C#, WCF, Angular, REST, SQL, Fluent NHibernate, Dynamics365, [URL Removed] Version 5.0 & FuturEX, Cardholder Data EncryptionDecryption methodology (DUKPT).

DUTIES:

Manage a team of Developers, Architects and develop software solutions to meet the needs of the business.

Perform code reviews

Take responsibility for the overall solution being implemented.

Generate and maintain documentation of the solution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 4 years’ experience as a Senior Software Developer or Team Lead.

Experience as a Developer in the card industry is a must.

Demonstrated team leadership skills.

Languages & Frameworks: DotNet, C#, WCF, Microsoft Practices Unity (Dependency Injection & Module Referencing), Angular, REST.

Data: MS SQL, Fluent NHibernate (Poco SQL object mapping).

Logging: Elastic, Microsoft Enterprise Libraries.

User Authentication: ASP.NET Security (SQL Membership Provider).

Postillion Realtime Integration: [URL Removed] Version 5.0 (Hybrid ISO 8583(1993) ISO 8583(2000)).

Data Encryption & Key Management: FuturEX, Cardholder Data EncryptionDecryption methodology (DUKPT).

CRM: Dynamics365.

Advantageous –

Experience in Dynamics365.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Initiative, self-motivated.

Good communicator.

