TWA Technical Engineer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ (Surface Materials & Adhesives) LW 1056H at Mediro ICT

A company based in Pretoria is looking for a Technical Engineer with extensive TWA skills to join their team on a contract until November 2022, working from the Rosslyn plant. CV to [Email Address Removed]

To perform specialist, laboratory-based, Materials Technology activities within a specified discipline, i.e., metals, non-metals, chemistry, processes, as dictated by business requirements and production needs.

Utilizing local and international specifications with regards to company Standards, DIN Norms, TI-3 documents on DMS and including local and international environmental guidelines

Accountable for the quality of paint materials (primer, top-coat, clear coat) on the production line, including the initial release of new materials, batch control, in-process quality control, and supplier liaison on all matters about the products used.

The Incumbent is a representative of plant Rosslyn in the Competence field Corrosion Protection.

Solving material and process-related problems for Paint Shop and suppliers to ensure continuous production.

Ensuring that all work is performed according to the guidelines laid down by TI-3 and in such a way that the conditions for company-wide ISO certifications are fulfilled.

The owner of this position him/herself is responsible for the quality of his/her work as well as for the handling of safety, health, and environmental issues

Represents TWA in complex problem-solving processes on the line and with suppliers, with main focus on application plant, involving materials and material handling processes

Assists with technical competence on the introduction of new materials and processes, liaison with suppliers and the TWA Network

Analyses paint process results to prevent process problems in advance

Initial and batch release of chemical materials, including paints.

Measurement, evaluation, and interpretation of gloss, haze, film-build, and color of vehicles.

Plans, coordinates and carries out ISIR test procedures for corrosion resistance and painted plastic part specification adherence according to company methods and defined work instructions.

Plans and carries out case-related investigations. Initiates and executes chemical analysis (organic, inorganic, metals) requiring specialist equipment (FTIR, ICP, SEM for phosphate crystals) knowledge and personal expertise, and ability to interpret results.

Reporting and communicating interpreted test results in a clear and concise format and able to derive conclusions and recommend further actions.

Ensuring that the required accuracy and results are achieved during tests as per company guidelines, norms, and ISO requirements. Draw up work procedures by TWA guidelines.

Direct responsibility for accuracy, function, and upkeep of specified test and measurement equipment, including maintenance and calibration.

Liaison with TWA global network on the latest product and process developments.

Responsible for the retention and advancement of specialist skills and knowledge about the relevant specialist tasks and activities described here.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

National Higher Diploma or BTech in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or apprenticeship with extensive TWA and paint experience.

Minimum Experience:

2-3 years of TWA experience

Working knowledge of the company TI-3 systems & procedures.

Experience in paint technology

