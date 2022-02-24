Airtel Business Africa and Avaya in African partnership

Airtel Africa and its B2B provider Airtel Business Africa have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Avaya Holdings to better equip organisations across the continent to deliver effortless customer and employee experiences by providing customer control and flexibility on its fixed voice service.

The agreement will see Airtel Business Africa empower its enterprise customers with the Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform, as they transition to the digital workplace. The platform, bundled with Airtel Africa voice services, includes workstream collaboration, contact centre, unified communications, and communications platform as a service solution with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, OneCloud UCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS.

With this joint offering, Airtel Africa’s customers will be able to procure vertical-focused, communications-enabled solutions on a simple, 24/7, one-stop shop and service support in addition to having access to the latest business devices.

Luc Serviant, group enterprise director, Airtel Business at Airtel Africa comments: “Airtel Africa is committed to exploring opportunities and possibilities that will enhance enterprise operations, empower entrepreneurs, and enable more productive and successful organisations. Our existing partnership with Avaya has supported key sectors over the last 18-months, ensuring minimum disruption to everyday business while still supporting economic growth. This MoU takes our partnership to a new level that will see us enable enterprises to compete and win in the emerging experience economy.”

The agreement will also see Airtel Business Africa take part in the recently-launched Avaya Experience Builders initiative. Avaya Experience Builders globally aligns Avaya’s services, partners and developers into an ecosystem that delivers next-generation customer and employee experiences. As part of the initiative, Airtel will leverage and add to Avaya’s rich ecosystem to make it easier for regional businesses to build and deliver experiences that create deeper relationships with their customers.

Nour Al Atassi, director: service providers for Asia, Middle East & Africa at Avaya, says: “Airtel Africa has helped to foster great customer and employee experiences across Africa with its investments in innovation, and we’re proud to be helping Airtel build on that legacy as we work towards an expanded partnership. We can’t wait to see what African businesses, governments and other organisations can do with the power of Avaya OneCloud as Airtel helps them use the platform to compose effortless experiences for their customers and employees.”