Android Backend Developer (M/F)

Feb 24, 2022

IT Consulting Company

Andriod – Back-end Developer (M/F)

  • (M) Android Marshmallow
  • (F) F-droid (Free and Open Source Software)

About:

  • Implement and deploy new features in collaboration with Mobile Application Developers.
  • Implement functionality such as backing up user data to the cloud, serving content to client apps, real-time interactions, sending push notifications through Google Cloud Messaging for Android (GCM), and more

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITY

  • In this generalist role, your input on technical direction matters.
  • Stay on top of the latest technologies and feel comfortable in a distributed environment

(e.g. cloud-based backend and third-party providers).

  • Collaborate with your team to create new features and push the limits of development.
  • Stay curious for experiments.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • BSC or Masters degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Requirements

  • Minimum of 4 years + of Android Development experience
  • Minimum of 4 + years Software Development experience
  • Have published at least 2 – 3 original Android Applications

Technical Requirements

  • High level understanding about Database Architectures
  • Web Application Architectures
  • Knowledge about Cloud Deployed Applications
  • Experience with Build tools: Composer, NPM, Webpack
  • Very good experience with PHP
  • Very good experience with Laravel
  • PostgreSQL
  • REST APIs
  • GIT Version Control and GIT Workflows.
  • TDD (Test Driven Development).
  • GraphQL is a plus (advantageous)

Outputs – Duties/Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with data scientists and analysts to transport prototypes for predictive services and consumer communication into production-scale services.
  • Desire to dive into new technologies across a broad software stack.
  • Expose yourself to new concepts and technologies, so we can be early adopters and innovators of novel techniques.
  • Be competitive and perfectionist is a plus.
  • Working life brings many challenges. as we are a product-driven B2C company, a high stress level is one of the most important skills
  • Teamwork Experience & ability to work independently and accurately.
  • Product-driven
  • Hands-on and analytical personality.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

