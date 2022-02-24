Application Specialist

Feb 24, 2022

12 months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required Matric or equivalent experience: Role tasks (explain what the consultant will be required to do in the role) Projects:
– Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
– Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
– Review and present proposed system solution to the company

Desired Skills:

  • Specialist
  • Autoline

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position