Our client based in Sandton is looking for a Senior BI Specialist to join their team.
The candidate must be interested in BI/Reporting consulting, support, etc. Candidates looking for BI Development roles, will NOT be considered.
Experience
Must have good working knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
Strong SQL experience 4 years plus
Reporting Services, Analysis Service
Strong Excel
Balancing of reports
Must be able to debug, write/create
Good English and Afrikaans
There may be long working hours, so either vehicle or reliable transport is required.
Presentable and able to meet with clients.
Good in Microsoft SQL support, hardworking and resilient. Someone that has knowledge in SQL, SSIS , SSRS and as an added bonus SSAS.
An IT related qualification would be a bonus
Must be fluent in both English and Afrikaans
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years