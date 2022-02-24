Business Analyst

Feb 24, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Working with internal and external users to define information requirements
  • Designing components and enhancements to complex systems
  • Ability to deconstruct complex business processes
  • Preparing complete functional documentation in the design, and testing phase of the systems development lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Working effectively as part of a team and seek to support the project goals
  • Broadening own technical, functional, and industry skill base
  • Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer (knowledge Management)

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science or Bcom Informatics/BTech Information Technology.
  • Honours Degree (Advantageous)
  • 3 to 5 Years or More Business Analysis Experience
  • Thorough understanding of system development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Thorough understanding of Agile Methodology
  • Extensive experience with UML Modeling
  • Extensive experience specifying use cases
  • Experience with repository-based modeling tools
  • Extensive experience specifying functional requirements as well testing requirements
  • Ability to investigate and document requirements (often tacit) independently
  • Strong oral and written communications skills
  • Ability to work to non negotiable deadlines and standards

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • TBC

Learn more/Apply for this position