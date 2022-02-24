Duties and Responsibilities:
- Working with internal and external users to define information requirements
- Designing components and enhancements to complex systems
- Ability to deconstruct complex business processes
- Preparing complete functional documentation in the design, and testing phase of the systems development lifecycle (SDLC)
- Working effectively as part of a team and seek to support the project goals
- Broadening own technical, functional, and industry skill base
- Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer (knowledge Management)
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science or Bcom Informatics/BTech Information Technology.
- Honours Degree (Advantageous)
- 3 to 5 Years or More Business Analysis Experience
- Thorough understanding of system development life cycle (SDLC)
- Thorough understanding of Agile Methodology
- Extensive experience with UML Modeling
- Extensive experience specifying use cases
- Experience with repository-based modeling tools
- Extensive experience specifying functional requirements as well testing requirements
- Ability to investigate and document requirements (often tacit) independently
- Strong oral and written communications skills
- Ability to work to non negotiable deadlines and standards
