Cloud enables a new world of work

Kathy Gibson is at Techscape 2022 – Cloud computing is a vital enabler of the new hybrid working trend.

That’s the word from Jasmine Lin, head of commercial division at Asus South Africa, who points out that the world of work has changed forever.

“Hybrid working is the new normal. A McKinsey report shows that it is a key factor for success following the pandemic.”

Studies show that experimenting with and invested in digital transformation was key for companies that achieved revenue growth during the pandemic.

She says there are three principles for embracing the new normal: connected workplace, agile workforce, and productive workflow.

The connected workplace requires fast and stable networking, which Lin says can be provided by the ASUS WiFi stabiliser. Enterprise-grade security is enabled as well, with ASUS software allowing companies to manage the organisation from both physical and virtual spheres.

A flexible and agile workforce is one that has mobility and flexibility, and Lin says hardware is key to building these productive workflows. Thin and light devices with a long battery life are now vital for moving between the office, home, or anywhere else.

In these circumstances, durability is also important, which is why ASUS devices have to pass military-grade durability tests.

One of the key enablers for a productive workflow is videoconferencing. “In fact, this is now the way most work contact takes place,” Lin says. “So it is important to enhance videoconferencing technology. Asus solutions are AI-trained for better upstream and downstream quality.”

ASUS offers range of devices for various employees regardless of where they work and what function they perform.

The complete commercial product portfolio ranges from laptops to desktops, all-in-ones (AiO) machines and docking stations.

“On top of the hardware, we add the MyASUS app that helps people to easily personalise their hardware settings, run diagnosis, unlock discounts on premium apps, access customer service, and link devices,” Lin adds.

The pandemic has not only changed how we work, it has also forever changed the way education is delivered, which is why education technology has become a major focus for ASUS.

The education industry has shown a notable uptick in cloud computing, Lin says. This transformation has benefitted everyone in the education sector: teachers, students and IT administrators.

She says the benefits of cloud computing in the education sector include flexibility, agility and efficiency; artificial intelligence (AI); machine learning-driven insights; reliability; and cost-savings.

Schools that moved to the cloud experienced optimisation as they are able to share knowledge for enriched learning; continuity with an always-on environment; and a more secure environment. Cloud computing also allows learning to be easily scaled.

ASUS commercial solutions in SA

Overall, ASUS has achieved significant growth in the South African market, and now holds a healthy 21% market share, Lin says.

Although current growth has been largely on the back of consumer and gaming devices, the company is now gearing up to develop the commercial business.

“We have a full range of hardware and software solutions and re ready to work hand-in-hand with our distributor Pinnacle and reseller partners,” Lin says.