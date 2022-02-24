Data backup and protection gets smart

Kathy Gibson is at Techscape 2022 – The many risks associated with IT are driving companies to look for smarter backup and data protection systems.

It’s no secret that cybercrime is seeing a massive increase, says Hayden Sadler, country manager: South Africa at Infinidat.

Infinidata’s flagship product is the Infinibox, the hybrid array that offers high performance, high availability and major scalability on one architecture at the lowest cost point.

Now the company has announced updates to its purpose-built InfiniGuard backup appliance to include backup and restore as well as disaster recovery.

Infiniguard doubles system performance for modern data protection, backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity.

The threat of cyberattacks continues to rise. In a Fortune 500 survey of CEOs in mid-2021, 66% of Fortune 500 CEOs said the number one threat to their businesses in the next three years is cybersecurity. Similarly, in a KPMG CEO survey in March 2021, CEOs also said cybersecurity was their top concern.

Alarmingly, the average number of days to identify and contain a data breach is up to 287 days. If an enterprise, or service provider, does not have cyber resilient storage, the damage that cyber criminals can do is significant, and it’s the equivalent to leaving a bank vault door open and unguarded.

Storage of a company’s data, which is among its most valuable assets, can no longer be considered separate from a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

Infinidat has expanded the InfiniGuard platform to include logical local and remote air gapping and fenced/isolated networks uniquely in the same platform. Logical air gapping creates a gap between the source storage and the immutable snapshots, while remote air gapping sends data to a remote InfiniGuard system.

The fenced/isolated network provides a safe location to provide forensic analysis of backup datasets to identify a copy of the data that is free from malware or ransomware and can be safely restored.

Once a backup dataset without malware or ransomware has been identified, the data can be recovered, regardless of the size of the dataset, in minutes and made fully available to the backup software for restoration.

By using immutable snapshots, InfiniGuard ensures that the copies of the data cannot be altered, deleted, or edited in any way, providing assurance in the integrity of the data. Simultaneously, recovery time is in a matter of minutes, not hours or days. Together, the immutable snapshots, air gapping, fenced/isolated network, and rapid recovery time are made possible by InfiniSafe technology, developed to bring a new level of enterprise-grade cyber resilience to its customers and partners.