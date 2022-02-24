Digital & UI/UX Designer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN functional web interfaces and create engaging user experience across digital and software products of a rapidly growing Digital Agency seeking a highly talented and ambitious Digital and UI / UX Designer to join its team. Your role will also include conducting user-testing and designing on-brand creative assets for a variety of digital channels including social media advertising graphics, display campaigns, email templates and brand campaigns. You will require Matric / Grade 12, a Graphic Design Diploma or other relevant tertiary qualification, at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar role and strong proficiency in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and other tools in the Adobe Creative Suite. Each applicant must present a UX / UI design portfolio.

DUTIES:

Translate high-level requirements into intuitive, functional, and good-looking interfaces across multiple clients and projects. For websites, apps, microsites, backends and internal systems.

Collaborate with stakeholders to build out user-journeys and wireframe out functional prototypes.

Conduct user-testing research and testing and implement the outcomes where applicable.

Communicate design ideas to Developers and clients.

This role from time to time will require you to design on-brand creative assets for a variety of digital channels: websites, social media advertising graphics, display campaigns, email templates and brand campaigns.

Collaborate with a remote team of Designers to deliver on creative and interfaces that are conceptually strong, brand-appropriate and aligns with brand standards.

Take briefs from concept to roll-out. Working with the Operations team, Project Managers, Co-Designers, and Developers to execute.

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with stakeholders.

Wireframe and design prototypes for multiple platforms and devices.

Identify UX problems and implement creative problem solving.

Participate in briefing and brainstorming sessions to share ideas.

Scope on briefs and provide time estimates to Operational team.

Stay on top of trends and best practices in the field.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant Graphic Design Diploma or tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Strong competence in Sketch and Adobe Creative Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.

A strong UX / UI design portfolio.

Ability to solve challenges through creative UX thinking.

Comfortable speaking and presenting to clients.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to uphold brand style guidelines and produce channel-appropriate work.

Manages time effectively, ability to multitask and meet deadlines.

Detail-oriented individual who reviews work carefully and maintains quality control.

Self-starter with the ability to work independently and collaborate with a team.

COMMENTS:

