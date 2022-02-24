Front End Developer (AngularJS OR Angular) – Johannesburg North – R700K per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A product shop with an award-winning software platform; working on offshore work are in need of an expert Full Stack Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+.
Your role will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions and create code that can handle loads of data.
They currently have a remote set-up with the odd day in the office for team strategy sessions.
Requirements:
- 6+ years as an avid Coder
- C#
- .Net Core
- js
- JavaScript
- Angular 7+
- js
- SQL
- Microservices
- RESTful APIs
- By nature, you enjoy problem-solving; you have a strong passion for technology and knowledge sharing; and you enjoy driving process forward
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Node.js
- Angular7
- C#
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree