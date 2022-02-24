Front End Developer (AngularJS OR Angular) – Johannesburg North – R700K per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A product shop with an award-winning software platform; working on offshore work are in need of an expert Full Stack Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+.

Your role will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions and create code that can handle loads of data.

They currently have a remote set-up with the odd day in the office for team strategy sessions.

Requirements:

6+ years as an avid Coder

C#

.Net Core

js

JavaScript

Angular 7+

js

SQL

Microservices

RESTful APIs

By nature, you enjoy problem-solving; you have a strong passion for technology and knowledge sharing; and you enjoy driving process forward

Reference Number for this position is TRA54323 which is a permanent and full remote position offering a cost to company of R700K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

