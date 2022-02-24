Full stack Java Developer

? Passionate about Coding and Programming and have Outstanding technical skills

? Very Strong JavaScript Development Skills who have built products / to design right

? Design & development products from Scratch.

? The ideal Candidate will:

? have a strong interest in, Algorithms, Mathematics and Physics

? will be doing Clean Coding – No Dirty Coding as they work alongside Doctors & Medical Professionals

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Angular

pytho

? Algorithms

Mathematics

JavaScript React

Front-end

Linux

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

