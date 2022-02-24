Full stack Java Developer

Feb 24, 2022

? Passionate about Coding and Programming and have Outstanding technical skills

? Very Strong JavaScript Development Skills who have built products / to design right
? Design & development products from Scratch.
? The ideal Candidate will:
? have a strong interest in, Algorithms, Mathematics and Physics
? will be doing Clean Coding – No Dirty Coding as they work alongside Doctors & Medical Professionals

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • pytho
  • ? Algorithms
  • Mathematics
  • JavaScript React
  • Front-end
  • Linux

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position