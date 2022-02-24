Full Stack Software Developer

Feb 24, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Software Developer to join their team

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • IT/Programming Degree/Diploma
  • 4+ years software development experience
  • Full Stack Development experience
  • Front and Back-end exposure
  • Web services, DevOps, Agile Methodology, Vb.net, C#, SQL, HTML, ASP.Net
  • Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)

Responsibilities:

  • Development and enhancement of the company’s inhouse developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution
  • Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML, and SQL
  • Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications
  • Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
  • Coding and determining the technical requirements from the clients

