Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Software Developer to join their team
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- IT/Programming Degree/Diploma
- 4+ years software development experience
- Full Stack Development experience
- Front and Back-end exposure
- Web services, DevOps, Agile Methodology, Vb.net, C#, SQL, HTML, ASP.Net
- Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
Responsibilities:
- Development and enhancement of the company’s inhouse developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution
- Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML, and SQL
- Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications
- Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
- Coding and determining the technical requirements from the clients