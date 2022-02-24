Full Stack Software Developer

Our client is urgently looking for an experienced Full Stack Software Developer to join their team

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

IT/Programming Degree/Diploma

4+ years software development experience

Full Stack Development experience

Front and Back-end exposure

Web services, DevOps, Agile Methodology, Vb.net, C#, SQL, HTML, ASP.Net

Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)

Responsibilities:

Development and enhancement of the company’s inhouse developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution

Develop and create front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML, and SQL

Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications

Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing

Coding and determining the technical requirements from the clients

Learn more/Apply for this position