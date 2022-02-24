iOS Software Engineer

Our client, a true legend in the Financial space, is on the hunt for an iOS Software Engineer to join their dynamic team of developers.

Technical Skills Required:

Senior level developer

AWS developer associate certification.

AWS Serverless development

5+ years of software development, preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries

3-5+ years in development of mobile iOS apps

Experience with Swift 5 on IOS for Native App Development, XCode and Objective C

Experienced in working with APIs

Strong iOS and pattern fundamentals

Experience using Git

Experience reviewing code

Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns

