Our client, a true legend in the Financial space, is on the hunt for an iOS Software Engineer to join their dynamic team of developers.
Technical Skills Required:
- Senior level developer
- AWS developer associate certification.
- AWS Serverless development
- 5+ years of software development, preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
- 3-5+ years in development of mobile iOS apps
- Experience with Swift 5 on IOS for Native App Development, XCode and Objective C
- Experienced in working with APIs
- Strong iOS and pattern fundamentals
- Experience using Git
- Experience reviewing code
- Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
Desired Skills:
- aws
- swift
- ios
- xcode
- objective c
- git
- API