iOS Software Engineer

Feb 24, 2022

Our client, a true legend in the Financial space, is on the hunt for an iOS Software Engineer to join their dynamic team of developers.
Interested? Read on!

Technical Skills Required:

  • Senior level developer
  • AWS developer associate certification.
  • AWS Serverless development
  • 5+ years of software development, preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
  • 3-5+ years in development of mobile iOS apps
  • Experience with Swift 5 on IOS for Native App Development, XCode and Objective C
  • Experienced in working with APIs
  • Strong iOS and pattern fundamentals
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience reviewing code
  • Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns

If you meet the above requirements, please apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • swift
  • ios
  • xcode
  • objective c
  • git
  • API

Learn more/Apply for this position