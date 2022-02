Junior Electronic Software Engineer

Our client is looking for Consulting Electronic Engineers.

X2 positions:

1 Junior Electronic Software Engineer

1 Intermediate Electronic Software Engineer

Qualificaitons:

Electrical / Electronic Engineer

Desired Skills:

C++

PHP

PHPmyAdmin

SQL

Javascript

Python

JAVA (SE)

C/C++

HTML

C#

Assembly

NetBeams

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Consulting

Learn more/Apply for this position