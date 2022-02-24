Project Manager

Project Manager

R 30 000 – R 40 000 per month

Our client is eager to appoint a strong Project Manager who has a Mechanical Engineering qualification and at least 10 years of experience working in production with strong project management skills. Must be bilingual in Afrikaans and English and be a team player. A good understanding of budgeting to ensure all projects stay on track and are delivered on time using the company’s resources wisely. Will plan, monitor, and report on the project and be the bridge between management, stakeholders and teams tasked with the execution of the project within the approved budget and schedule.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 4 March 2022

Desired Skills:

Mechanical Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

