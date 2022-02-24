Senior Java Developer

What we are looking for:
- Completed BSC Computer Science
- 6 years’ experience as Java Developer
- Spring Framework experience essential
What Technologies you will use:
- Java
- J2EE
- Springboot
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- HTML / JavaScript
- JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
- JPA and Hibernate
- Azure
