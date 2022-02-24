Smart security extends beyond CCTV

Kathy Gibson is at Techscape 2022 – The importance of security solutions can be seen in the growth of companies operating in this space.

For instance, HikVision has seen 33,21% compound annual growth since its inception in 2001. During that time it has filed 4 600 patents, developed in 11 R&D centres around the world.

The company has shifted focus from being a compression card provider in 2001 to making video surveillance products in 2002 to where it is today, offering imaging technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, multi-dimensional perception, big data, and video codec for the public safety, enterprise, SMB and consumer markets.

Brent Saaiman, senior project sales engineer at Hikvision, points out that the South African market has some key differences compared to many countries.

“South Africa is a very conservative market,” he explains. “This is something that many international OEMs misunderstood when they came in.

“When you tell a South African customer that you are going to deliver, you have to do so. Price is important, but trust is more important.”

HikVision includes added-value features in its products, such as video-based deep learning at the perimeter, and precise colour rendition.

New technology developments include the addition of thermal imaging and intelligent VCA that adds deep learning for classification and rule determination.

Pinnacle is a distributor for HikVision, which places a big focus on partnering in user areas including time and attendance, access control, workforce management and visitor management.

The company works with partners to offer technical, sales and marketing support.

HikVision is best known as a CCTV supplier, but Saaiman points out that it also offers solutions in smart home, robotics, automotive electronics, intelligent storage and commercial displays.