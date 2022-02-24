Software Solutions DevOps Engineers

Pretoria based IT Solutions Consulting Company is looking for Software Solutions Consultants (DevOps) with an IT related tertiary qualification and a minimum of 5 + years relevant post qualification experience, with Infrastructure experience.

Technologies used are VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure.

This position requires travel, and it is required to have your own car.

Qualifications:

Suitable Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma I.e. Information Technology, Informatics or related area of study

Microsoft Development Certifications (MCP, MCSD)

Experience:

Must have 5+ years POST QUALIFICATION experience.

5 + years’ experience with software design and development on a Windows platform

Database systems (T-SQL, Database Intelligence, Database Administration)

VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure, Infrastructure

Proficiency in troubleshooting techniques and detail-oriented problem diagnosis

Ability to assess as situation quickly, provide accurate solutions and has the ability to manage various parties to a common understanding on solutions

Proven background in enterprise application design and implementation

Experience in developing multithreaded applications

Experience in developing real-time transaction processing applications

Integration experience using Web Services and DLLs

MSoft C#, MSoft WCF (Windows® Communication Foundation, Microsoft WPF (Windows® Presentation Foundation), Ajax, Infragistics (advantageous)

ERP system experience (advantageous)

Industries experience (advantageous)

BPM /Workflow (advantageous)

Other requirements:

Proficient in English

Excellent People Skills

Self-Starter and motivator

Basic Project Management Skills

Presentation Skills

Own Vehicle

Travel required

Responsibilities

Build and deploy custom Business Process Management Solutions utilizing the Company’s Framework

Execute and effectively follow and manage the Implementation methodology in line with the SDLC

Evaluate requirements and provide the best possible solutions, do workshops with clients, document outcomes through Mapping clients’ processes, using Visio and delivering on the requirements.

Do basic project management including managing own work related to a project plan and milestones. Configure, develop & test solutions

Communication/workshop/presentations with client to meet the customer’s expectations

Provide post-implementation support as per SLA

Skills & Task – Qualities

Technical:

Engineering systems concepts and principles

Database design, coding, optimization and maintenance

Technical setup, implementation and systems knowledge

Complex modelling techniques

Technical writing

Analytical

Analytical and conceptual expertise

Planning, documentation, analysis and business requirements management techniques

Object-oriented analysis

Evaluation of profitability/risk

Testing, verification and validation techniques

Creation of the Business Requirements Document

Administrative and reporting abilities

Application of industry experience

Business:

Industry knowledge on best practice business processes

Ability to have a business-oriented vision

Business Process Re-engineering

Case development

Business writing

Solution orientated

Management:

Fundamentals of project management

Management of customer relationships

Change Management, time management and personal organization skills

Integrity and ethics

Communication

Ability to formulate concepts verbally and written

Communication of technical information to a non-technical audience

Communication of business information to a technical audience

Negotiation

Tact

Desired Skills:

VBScript

.NET

C#

MVC

AZURE

Database systems

T-SQL

Database Administration

Database Intelligence

MSoft C#

MSOFT WCF

WPF

Ajax

ERP System (Advantageous)

BPM / Workflow (Advantagious)

Workflow

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT Solutions Consulting

Learn more/Apply for this position