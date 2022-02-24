Software Solutions DevOps Engineers

Feb 24, 2022

Pretoria based IT Solutions Consulting Company is looking for Software Solutions Consultants (DevOps) with an IT related tertiary qualification and a minimum of 5 + years relevant post qualification experience, with Infrastructure experience.

  • Technologies used are VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure.
  • This position requires travel, and it is required to have your own car.

Qualifications:

  • Suitable Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma I.e. Information Technology, Informatics or related area of study
  • Microsoft Development Certifications (MCP, MCSD)

Experience:

  • Must have 5+ years POST QUALIFICATION experience.
  • 5 + years’ experience with software design and development on a Windows platform
  • Database systems (T-SQL, Database Intelligence, Database Administration)
  • VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure, Infrastructure
  • Proficiency in troubleshooting techniques and detail-oriented problem diagnosis
  • Ability to assess as situation quickly, provide accurate solutions and has the ability to manage various parties to a common understanding on solutions
  • Proven background in enterprise application design and implementation
  • Experience in developing multithreaded applications
  • Experience in developing real-time transaction processing applications
  • Integration experience using Web Services and DLLs
  • MSoft C#, MSoft WCF (Windows® Communication Foundation, Microsoft WPF (Windows® Presentation Foundation), Ajax, Infragistics (advantageous)
  • ERP system experience (advantageous)
  • Industries experience (advantageous)
  • BPM /Workflow (advantageous)

Other requirements:

  • Proficient in English
  • Excellent People Skills
  • Self-Starter and motivator
  • Basic Project Management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Own Vehicle
  • Travel required

Responsibilities

  • Build and deploy custom Business Process Management Solutions utilizing the Company’s Framework
  • Execute and effectively follow and manage the Implementation methodology in line with the SDLC
  • Evaluate requirements and provide the best possible solutions, do workshops with clients, document outcomes through Mapping clients’ processes, using Visio and delivering on the requirements.
  • Do basic project management including managing own work related to a project plan and milestones. Configure, develop & test solutions
  • Communication/workshop/presentations with client to meet the customer’s expectations
  • Provide post-implementation support as per SLA

Skills & Task – Qualities

Technical:

  • Engineering systems concepts and principles
  • Database design, coding, optimization and maintenance
  • Technical setup, implementation and systems knowledge
  • Complex modelling techniques
  • Technical writing

Analytical

  • Analytical and conceptual expertise
  • Planning, documentation, analysis and business requirements management techniques
  • Object-oriented analysis
  • Evaluation of profitability/risk
  • Testing, verification and validation techniques
  • Creation of the Business Requirements Document
  • Administrative and reporting abilities
  • Application of industry experience

Business:

  • Industry knowledge on best practice business processes
  • Ability to have a business-oriented vision
  • Business Process Re-engineering
  • Case development
  • Business writing
  • Solution orientated

Management:

  • Fundamentals of project management
  • Management of customer relationships
  • Change Management, time management and personal organization skills
  • Integrity and ethics

Communication

  • Ability to formulate concepts verbally and written
  • Communication of technical information to a non-technical audience
  • Communication of business information to a technical audience
  • Negotiation
  • Tact

Desired Skills:

  • VBScript
  • .NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • AZURE
  • Database systems
  • T-SQL
  • Database Administration
  • Database Intelligence
  • MSoft C#
  • MSOFT WCF
  • WPF
  • Ajax
  • ERP System (Advantageous)
  • BPM / Workflow (Advantagious)
  • Workflow

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Solutions Consulting

Learn more/Apply for this position