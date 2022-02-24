Software Solutions DevOps Engineers

Pretoria based IT Solutions Consulting Company is looking for Software Solutions Consultants (DevOps) with an IT related tertiary qualification and a minimum of 5 + years relevant post qualification experience, with Infrastructure experience.
- Technologies used are VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure.
- This position requires travel, and it is required to have your own car.
Qualifications:
- Suitable Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma I.e. Information Technology, Informatics or related area of study
- Microsoft Development Certifications (MCP, MCSD)
Experience:
- Must have 5+ years POST QUALIFICATION experience.
- 5 + years’ experience with software design and development on a Windows platform
- Database systems (T-SQL, Database Intelligence, Database Administration)
- VBScript, .Net, C#, MVC, Azure, Infrastructure
- Proficiency in troubleshooting techniques and detail-oriented problem diagnosis
- Ability to assess as situation quickly, provide accurate solutions and has the ability to manage various parties to a common understanding on solutions
- Proven background in enterprise application design and implementation
- Experience in developing multithreaded applications
- Experience in developing real-time transaction processing applications
- Integration experience using Web Services and DLLs
- MSoft C#, MSoft WCF (Windows® Communication Foundation, Microsoft WPF (Windows® Presentation Foundation), Ajax, Infragistics (advantageous)
- ERP system experience (advantageous)
- Industries experience (advantageous)
- BPM /Workflow (advantageous)
Other requirements:
- Proficient in English
- Excellent People Skills
- Self-Starter and motivator
- Basic Project Management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Own Vehicle
- Travel required
Responsibilities
- Build and deploy custom Business Process Management Solutions utilizing the Company’s Framework
- Execute and effectively follow and manage the Implementation methodology in line with the SDLC
- Evaluate requirements and provide the best possible solutions, do workshops with clients, document outcomes through Mapping clients’ processes, using Visio and delivering on the requirements.
- Do basic project management including managing own work related to a project plan and milestones. Configure, develop & test solutions
- Communication/workshop/presentations with client to meet the customer’s expectations
- Provide post-implementation support as per SLA
Skills & Task – Qualities
Technical:
- Engineering systems concepts and principles
- Database design, coding, optimization and maintenance
- Technical setup, implementation and systems knowledge
- Complex modelling techniques
- Technical writing
Analytical
- Analytical and conceptual expertise
- Planning, documentation, analysis and business requirements management techniques
- Object-oriented analysis
- Evaluation of profitability/risk
- Testing, verification and validation techniques
- Creation of the Business Requirements Document
- Administrative and reporting abilities
- Application of industry experience
Business:
- Industry knowledge on best practice business processes
- Ability to have a business-oriented vision
- Business Process Re-engineering
- Case development
- Business writing
- Solution orientated
Management:
- Fundamentals of project management
- Management of customer relationships
- Change Management, time management and personal organization skills
- Integrity and ethics
Communication
- Ability to formulate concepts verbally and written
- Communication of technical information to a non-technical audience
- Communication of business information to a technical audience
- Negotiation
- Tact
Desired Skills:
- VBScript
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- AZURE
- Database systems
- T-SQL
- Database Administration
- Database Intelligence
- MSoft C#
- MSOFT WCF
- WPF
- Ajax
- ERP System (Advantageous)
- BPM / Workflow (Advantagious)
- Workflow
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Solutions Consulting