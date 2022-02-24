Specialist Business Analyst

A specialist Solution Analyst with the aim to grow and enhance their skills in the financial space is wanted to join an A Team.

Responsibilities:

  • Define, translate, document and organize business requirements into user stories and specifications. (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business and associated risk / opportunities to be realized.
  • Work collaboratively within squads during design and delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks and outcomes
  • Expertise in Systems Design and Integration

Experience:

  • Banking experience (Preferred)
  • Business Analysis and systems analysis (5 years experience)
  • Exposure in working with multidisciplinary teams
  • Experience in Agile Methodology and working embedded within an Agile team / teams
  • Knowledge of the National Payment System
  • Background in Payments specifically RTGS settlements

Kindly attach the following with your application:

  • ID Copy
  • Matric certificate
  • Tertiary qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • System design
  • Integration
  • Agile
  • RTGS
  • Payment system

About The Employer:

Our client is in banking industry.

