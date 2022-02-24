Specialist Business Analyst

A specialist Solution Analyst with the aim to grow and enhance their skills in the financial space is wanted to join an A Team.
Responsibilities:
- Define, translate, document and organize business requirements into user stories and specifications. (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business and associated risk / opportunities to be realized.
- Work collaboratively within squads during design and delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks and outcomes
- Expertise in Systems Design and Integration
Experience:
- Banking experience (Preferred)
- Business Analysis and systems analysis (5 years experience)
- Exposure in working with multidisciplinary teams
- Experience in Agile Methodology and working embedded within an Agile team / teams
- Knowledge of the National Payment System
- Background in Payments specifically RTGS settlements
Kindly attach the following with your application:
- ID Copy
- Matric certificate
- Tertiary qualifications
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- System design
- Integration
- Agile
- RTGS
- Payment system
About The Employer:
Our client is in banking industry.