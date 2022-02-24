Specialist Business Analyst

A specialist Solution Analyst with the aim to grow and enhance their skills in the financial space is wanted to join an A Team.

Responsibilities:

Define, translate, document and organize business requirements into user stories and specifications. (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business and associated risk / opportunities to be realized.

Work collaboratively within squads during design and delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks and outcomes

Expertise in Systems Design and Integration

Experience:

Banking experience (Preferred)

Business Analysis and systems analysis (5 years experience)

Exposure in working with multidisciplinary teams

Experience in Agile Methodology and working embedded within an Agile team / teams

Knowledge of the National Payment System

Background in Payments specifically RTGS settlements

Kindly attach the following with your application:

ID Copy

Matric certificate

Tertiary qualifications

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

System design

Integration

Agile

RTGS

Payment system

About The Employer:

Our client is in banking industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position