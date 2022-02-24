SQL Backend Developer

Are you a Backend Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Backend Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

Must be fluent and advanced in use of SQL transact, SQL server, SSIS, SSRSMust hold applicable tertiary bachelors degree or higher (BSC.IT or similar preferred)

Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (specifically only experience in warehouse or data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here – not just fluency in SQL for 10 years (must have deployed that fluent understanding in a role as described for at least 5 years))

Must have at least 5 years working in a financial services entity (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous)

