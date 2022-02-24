Systems Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Growing Company in Sandton is looking to employ an expereinced Systems Manager
Role:
System infrastructure support
SQL database support
Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions
System support
Assist Sales staff with technical support in meetings and solutions
• Responsibilities:
Look after company system infrastructure, servers, connectivity, integration support, etc.
Help with trouble shooting database issues
Help with trouble shooting systems and providing feedback to development team
Help with testing of all systems and providing test results to developers
Ensure the company has proper redundancy for supporting of vps solutions
Ensure the company follows all ISO policies and procedures
Create all polices and procedures for the company’s ISO when needed
Document all testing results in a manner that is agreed on by al parties
Minimum Requirements
Grade 12
Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, etc.
Experience: 4-5 years IT network admin experience or senior experience a bonus
Experience: 2-3 years in supporting customer built systems
Ow Car
Additional Requirements
Pastel Evolution
Windows 2008, 2012 and 2016+ server
SQL 2008,2012 and 2016+ Server
Active Directory Experience
Virtual Server Experience
Knowledge on all forms of internet connectivity
Basic Firewall Knowledge
Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge
In house system support knowledge
Designing of systems and maintaining them from an IT support side.
Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc