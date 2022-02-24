Systems Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Growing Company in Sandton is looking to employ an expereinced Systems Manager

Role:

System infrastructure support

SQL database support

Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions

System support

Assist Sales staff with technical support in meetings and solutions

• Responsibilities:

Look after company system infrastructure, servers, connectivity, integration support, etc.

Help with trouble shooting database issues

Help with trouble shooting systems and providing feedback to development team

Help with testing of all systems and providing test results to developers

Ensure the company has proper redundancy for supporting of vps solutions

Ensure the company follows all ISO policies and procedures

Create all polices and procedures for the company’s ISO when needed

Document all testing results in a manner that is agreed on by al parties

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, etc.

Experience: 4-5 years IT network admin experience or senior experience a bonus

Experience: 2-3 years in supporting customer built systems

Ow Car

Additional Requirements

Pastel Evolution

Windows 2008, 2012 and 2016+ server

SQL 2008,2012 and 2016+ Server

Active Directory Experience

Virtual Server Experience

Knowledge on all forms of internet connectivity

Basic Firewall Knowledge

Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge

In house system support knowledge

Designing of systems and maintaining them from an IT support side.

Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc

